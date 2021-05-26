First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Raised to C$38.50 at CIBC

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$36.50 to C$38.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.34.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 756.59 and a beta of 2.02. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0118 per share. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.