First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the April 29th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IFV traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $24.34. 793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,223. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $24.71.

