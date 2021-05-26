First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MYFW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Western Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

MYFW stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $215.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. First Western Financial has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. First Western Financial had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 19.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Western Financial by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Western Financial by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

