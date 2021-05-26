Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.340-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.90 billion-$6.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.80 billion.Flex also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 1.600-1.750 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $18.02. The company had a trading volume of 115,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,193. Flex has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flex will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.63.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

