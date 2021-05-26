Florin Court Capital LLP Has $9.68 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Florin Court Capital LLP lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 10.2% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Florin Court Capital LLP owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.36. 17,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,354. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.48. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $49.73 and a twelve month high of $52.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

