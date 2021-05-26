Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLS. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Flowserve stock opened at $41.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $43.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.79.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Flowserve by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

