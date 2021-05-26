Flux Market Cap Reaches $28.62 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 23% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One Flux coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a total market cap of $28.62 million and $765,459.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flux has traded down 24.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.07 or 0.00384054 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00167985 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.00 or 0.00252559 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004450 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 150,717,396 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

