Forest Road Acquisition (NYSE:FRX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FRX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.95. Forest Road Acquisition shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 282,199 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99.

Get Forest Road Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Forest Road Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,125,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,357,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $714,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications space. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Forest Road Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forest Road Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.