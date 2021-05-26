Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.580-1.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $473 million-$483 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $471.07 million.Forrester Research also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.520-0.580 EPS.

Shares of FORR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.80. 515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $818.72 million, a PE ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.10.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $59,964.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,034.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $46,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,040.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,365 shares of company stock worth $151,774. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

