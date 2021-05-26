Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Director John A. Carrig Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Director John A. Carrig purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,114,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FET stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $127.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 4.30. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $24.93.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter worth $313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter worth $196,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter worth $285,000. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

