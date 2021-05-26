Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$199.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNV. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$181.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$175.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$163.37. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$133.63 and a 52 week high of C$222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 15.52 and a current ratio of 16.39. The company has a market cap of C$34.59 billion and a PE ratio of 48.00.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$391.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$388.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6814145 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 20.67%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

