Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Announces Dividend of $0.40

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3967 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $8.39.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FRHLF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Freehold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

