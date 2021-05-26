Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,065 ($13.91).

FRES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of FRES stock traded up GBX 9.40 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 878.40 ($11.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,559,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,728. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 890.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,012.50. The stock has a market cap of £6.47 billion and a PE ratio of 24.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of GBX 711.80 ($9.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

