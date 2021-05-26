Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives $24.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on ULCC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,851,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Frontier Holdings Compa Indigo sold 18,765,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $356,553,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557 over the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,434. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

