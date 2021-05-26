Frontline (FRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect Frontline to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

FRO traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Frontline has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $9.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

