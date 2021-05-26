Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 3,400.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FUPBY. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS FUPBY traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.84. 13,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,366. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.189 dividend. This is an increase from Fuchs Petrolub’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

