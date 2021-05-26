FUD.finance Hits Market Capitalization of $307,188.28 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One FUD.finance coin can currently be bought for about $13.01 or 0.00033068 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. FUD.finance has a total market cap of $307,188.28 and approximately $1,401.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00075968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00018065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.85 or 0.00970895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,928.12 or 0.09987646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC.

FUD.finance Coin Profile

FUD.finance (FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars.

