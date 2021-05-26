Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the April 29th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FELTY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196. Fuji Electric has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Fuji Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fuji Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Fuji Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the power electronics systems, power and new energy, electronic devices, and food and beverage distribution businesses worldwide. It offers AC drives, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors, photoconductors, and storage devices; uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; instrumentation products and sensors, and radiation monitoring systems; factory automation Systems; and LV and MV distributions, motor controls, and energy control equipment.

