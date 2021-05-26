FUNToken (FUN) Price Down 7.2% This Week

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $238.56 million and $5.72 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00078727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00018614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $370.76 or 0.00955767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,779.32 or 0.09742490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00091397 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUN is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

