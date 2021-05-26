Fuse Network Price Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Fuse Network has a market cap of $6.29 million and approximately $725,056.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00057975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.08 or 0.00343538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00181636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00033028 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.08 or 0.00821649 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

