FuzeX (FXT) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last week, FuzeX has traded down 35.7% against the dollar. One FuzeX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $608,841.40 and $289.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00077727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00018246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.43 or 0.00950989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,751.85 or 0.09710667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00091329 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX (CRYPTO:FXT) is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

Buying and Selling FuzeX

