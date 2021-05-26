FY2021 EPS Estimates for Agiliti, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AGTI)

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Agiliti in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Agiliti alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on AGTI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Shares of AGTI stock opened at $19.34 on Monday. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $19.56.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.