FY2021 EPS Estimates for GrowGeneration Corp. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GrowGeneration in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $38.99 on Monday. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 155.96 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at $1,079,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 457,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 209,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

