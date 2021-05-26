FY2021 EPS Estimates for NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Decreased by Truist Securiti

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NuCana in a research report issued on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.12) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.07). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NuCana’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Get NuCana alerts:

NCNA has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

Shares of NCNA opened at $3.10 on Monday. NuCana has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $150.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.86) by ($2.14).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in NuCana by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,319,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 269,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NuCana by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 207,220 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in NuCana by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 613,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 99,647 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.