FY2021 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.74. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.59 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

