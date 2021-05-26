FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Olympus in a research note issued on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OCPNY stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70. Olympus has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

About Olympus

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

