FY2022 EPS Estimates for Taseko Mines Limited Lifted by Analyst (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

TKO has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

TKO opened at C$2.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$775.94 million and a PE ratio of 49.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.54 and a 1 year high of C$3.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.95.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$87.40 million during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total transaction of C$69,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$132,383.40. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 200,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.34, for a total value of C$468,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,311,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,749,724.32. Insiders have sold a total of 363,000 shares of company stock valued at $919,770 over the last quarter.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

