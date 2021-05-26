Gameswap (GSWAP) Trading Down 23% This Week

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last seven days, Gameswap has traded down 23% against the US dollar. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $173,122.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00081052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00019230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $385.48 or 0.00987086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,841.99 or 0.09838040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00092252 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

