GateToken (GT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37.83 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. GateToken has a market capitalization of $387.52 million and approximately $37.83 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GateToken has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.89 or 0.00012666 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00077727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00018246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.43 or 0.00950989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,751.85 or 0.09710667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00091329 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GT is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,190,295 coins. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

