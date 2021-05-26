GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €34.17 ($40.20).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €35.31 ($41.54) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is €31.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion and a PE ratio of 51.47. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €24.83 ($29.21) and a 52 week high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

