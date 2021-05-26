Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 820.0% from the April 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBERY traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $71.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.34. Geberit has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $71.80.

GBERY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Geberit currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

