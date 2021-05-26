Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (GELYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 1.16 per share on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of GELYY traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,888. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Geely Automobile has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $88.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geely Automobile from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.