Geeq Hits One Day Volume of $188,582.00 (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, Geeq has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001731 BTC on exchanges. Geeq has a market cap of $5.84 million and $188,582.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00076705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00017935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.93 or 0.00941095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,743.96 or 0.09708341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00090893 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

