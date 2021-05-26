Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Position Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Generac worth $11,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Generac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 5.3% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 6.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 86.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GNRC. UBS Group increased their price objective on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Generac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.69.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $12,693,731. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Generac stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,904. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.72 and a 1-year high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.