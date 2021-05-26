General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Holloway Wealth Management LLC

Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,154 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 2.2% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.94.

NYSE:GD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.05 and a 200 day moving average of $166.11. The company has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

