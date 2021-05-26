General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Barclays

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target raised by Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of GE stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. General Electric has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,757,000 after buying an additional 85,935 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 82,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

