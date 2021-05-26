General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.47

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.47 and traded as high as $19.01. General Finance shares last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 85,348 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of General Finance in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $574.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.49.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $90.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.40 million. General Finance had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Finance Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 640,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $12,164,623.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,535 shares in the company, valued at $10,088,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in General Finance by 85.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in General Finance in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Finance in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in General Finance by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in General Finance by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

About General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN)

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

