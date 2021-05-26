Genesco (GCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Genesco’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Genesco to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GCO stock opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Genesco has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $58.24. The stock has a market cap of $799.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average is $41.01.

GCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

