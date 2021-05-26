Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Hits New 52-Week High at $635.00

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 635 ($8.30) and last traded at GBX 632 ($8.26), with a volume of 456117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 615 ($8.04).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEN. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Genuit Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 759 ($9.92) price target on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.24.

In other Genuit Group news, insider Glen Sabin sold 18,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.42), for a total transaction of £104,375.68 ($136,367.49).

About Genuit Group (LON:GEN)

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

