Geoffrey M. Price Sells 22,410 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 22,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,425,500.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,817,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,824,114.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OSH stock opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.26. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

