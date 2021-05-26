George Bickerstaff Acquires 10,000 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Director George Bickerstaff acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $134,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

George Bickerstaff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, George Bickerstaff purchased 10,000 shares of Innoviva stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.94. 818,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,179. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 98.04 and a current ratio of 98.04.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 73.65% and a return on equity of 47.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Innoviva by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,349,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,626,000 after purchasing an additional 188,870 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Innoviva by 23.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,774,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 340,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innoviva by 13.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 135,244 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,512,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Innoviva by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 571,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INVA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

