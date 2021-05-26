Gifto Hits Market Cap of $25.35 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last week, Gifto has traded down 35.6% against the dollar. One Gifto coin can now be bought for $0.0329 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a market cap of $25.35 million and approximately $11.20 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00076018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00017783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.46 or 0.00964161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,891.03 or 0.10018617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

