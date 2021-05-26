Glaxis Capital Management LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000. Ambarella comprises approximately 1.7% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,590.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $369,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambarella stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.73 and a beta of 1.38. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $137.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.82.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

