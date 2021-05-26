Glaxis Capital Management LLC Invests $721,000 in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 86,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Quantum accounts for approximately 0.8% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 75.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,570,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,411,000 after buying an additional 1,106,109 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 683,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 104,655 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum in the first quarter worth about $2,213,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Quantum in the first quarter worth about $1,666,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Quantum news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $149,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 291,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on QMCO shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Quantum in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Quantum in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ QMCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.12 million, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54. Quantum Co. has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

