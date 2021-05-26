GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,667,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,556 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline makes up 1.3% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $62,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,935,102 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,158 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,438 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $37,343,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $27,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GSK. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

GSK traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $38.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,167. The stock has a market cap of $104.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.80%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.