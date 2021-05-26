GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,845 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 87,367 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GSK opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $104.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.6367 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 69.80%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

