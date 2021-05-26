Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $9.50

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $9.89. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GB. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,753,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter worth about $23,200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter worth about $18,270,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,873,000. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

