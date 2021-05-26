Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stake Lessened by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,660 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

NYSE GPN opened at $195.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.55. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 91.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,510.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,418 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,461. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

