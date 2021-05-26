Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Florin Court Capital LLP

Florin Court Capital LLP reduced its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,271 shares during the period. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF comprises 0.6% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 138.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

LIT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.93. 4,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,614. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.16. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $74.83.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.