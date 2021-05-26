Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Down 88.1% in May

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the April 29th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ALTY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.43. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,713. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares during the period.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.